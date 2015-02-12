Since the shocking news hit on Jan. 31 that Bobbi Kristina Brown was found unresponsive in a bathtub in Roswell, Georgia, the 21-year-old's family members have been releasing conflicting reports about her health status. Many outlets had speculated that Whitney Houston's only daughter would be taken off life support on Wednesday, the three-year anniversary of her death, however, no such action happened.

One family member talked to People about Bobbi Kristina's current status, saying, "She's got some color back … but she's still not responding."

Meanwhile, her father, Bobby Brown, has said that the reports that her condition is grave are "egregious" and "false."

Her cousin Jerod Brown wrote in a Facebook post that the doctors, "don't see any hope."

In addition to the vastly differing assessments of the late Grammy winner's beloved daughter, Bobbi Kristina's aunt Leolah told FOX 5 Atlanta during a sit-down interview that although she's "still on life support," she is "opening her eyes." The aunt added,"There are so many signs showing us that she will be OK. Krissi is fine."

Despite these possible signs of hope, the outlook could still be very grim. According to Columbia University's Department of Neurology, the eye opening of a patient on life support can still be "accompanied by a total lack of cognitive or mental activity of any type."

On Wednesday, Bobbi Kristina's aunt, Pat Houston, released a statement, "On this -- the third anniversary of Whitney's passing, our family continues to stand together praying that Bobbi Kristina continues to fight for her life. We thank you again for your continued prayers of love and restoration and we thank you for respecting the family's privacy at this time."

Though each family member's take away of what is going on with the 21-year-old may contrast, the facts remain the same since she was admitted into the hospital -- Bobbi Kristina is still on life support, her breathing is aided by a ventilator, and she has not regained consciousness.

Bobby Brown and Bobbi Kristina's grandmother Cissy Houston have reportedly maintained a constant vigil by her beside at the hospital.

"Everyone may be giving different stories, but that's because it's so confusing," a family member tells People.

The family member also added that despite the conflicting reports, all remain hopeful. "No one is trying to mislead anyone. Everyone is still praying for her. That's what matters."

In addition to the health update, more information is coming to light about Bobbi Kristina's days before the bathtub incident. On Thursday, the Associated Press reported that just four days prior to the tragic event, Bobbi Kristina was involved in a traffic wreck that injured two people. On Jan. 27, Bobbi Kristina was driving her jeep when she lost control of the vehicle, veered into oncoming traffic and collided with another vehicle. Her passenger and the other car's driver were taken to the hospital.