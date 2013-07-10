Whitney Houston's daughter has a wedding in the works. Bobbi Kristina Brown -- daughter of the legendary musician and R&B singer Bobby Brown -- is engaged to Nick Gordon, whom Houston referred to as her "son" prior to her February 2012 death. The 20-year-old reality star opened up about their engagement -- and clarified the nature of her relationship with Gordon -- in a Facebook post on Wednesday, July 10.

"Yes, me and Nick are engaged. I'm tired of hearing people say, 'Eww you're engaged to your brother' or 'If Whitney was still alive, would we be together or would she approve of this?'" she wrote. "Let me clear up something, we aren't even real brother and sister, nor is he my adoptive brother. My mom never adopted him. In fact, mommy was the one who even said that she knew that we were going to start dating."

The star of "The Houstons: On Our Own" continued, "My mom knows me better than any of you. A lot of y'all are saying that y'all are only saying this all out of love. Which is bull because if that was so, all you would want is for me to be happy." (Regardless, Houston informally adopted Gordon when he was 12 years old; he lived with the family throughout his teens.)

"People need to seriously stop judging my relationship," she wrote. "Pretty sure it's my own decision who I want to be with. Yes, my relationship may not be perfect. We will have rough patches, just like every other relationship. And we have had our rough patches. You may or may not agree with my relationship. You may or may not respect it. Judge me, go ahead. Your opinions are yours and mine are mine. It is my life and not yours. The decisions I make have nothing to do with you. Goodnight."

Bobbi Kristina referred to Gordon as her "gorgeous fiance" in an Instagram caption on July 3. She also claimed to be "madly in love with this phenomenal man" and said she's "truly happier than ever."

The future spouses called off their engagement in November 2012, according to sources, because Bobbi Kristina's family members disapproved of their relationship. "I think it has to do a lot with the family not liking Nick, considering he was a godson and then they became a couple," an insider told Us Weekly at the time. "I'm sure there is a lot of, 'Would Whitney be okay with this?' going around."

