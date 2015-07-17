Bobby Flay and Stephanie March have finalized their divorce, ending one of the more bitter splits of the year.

"We have come to an amicable divorce settlement," Flay and March told People magazine in a joint statement. "We look forward to putting this difficult time behind us and we ask that you respect our privacy as we move forward."

The couple officially separated after 10 years of marriage in March. Each accused the other of infidelity and they nearly went to war over their prenuptial agreement. Stephanie alleged that the celebrity chef cheated on her with three women, including "Mad Men" star January Jones.

In April, Bobby sent his then-estranged wife a $5,000 check for "support" as per the arrangement in the prenup, but her team balked almost immediately, sending the check and a letter back to the Food Network star.

"We regard the support provisions of the pre-marital agreement as unenforceable (not to mention reprehensible)," the letter said.

Bobby also reportedly canceled Stephanie's credit cards, which she used for everyday expenses. Stephanie's lawyer said Bobby was "bullying through economic warfare."

Terms of the divorce settlement are not known.