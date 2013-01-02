NEW YORK (AP) -- Bobby Womack has been diagnosed with signs of Alzheimer's disease.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member told the BBC in a recent interview that the diagnosis came after he began having difficulty remembering his songs and the names of people he's worked with.

In an interview with the BBC's Gilles Peterson, Womack said, "The doctor says there are signs of Alzheimer's. It's not bad yet but will get worse ... How can I not remember songs I wrote? It's frustrating. I don't feel together yet. Negative things come in my mind and it's hard for me to remember sometimes." He added, "The most embarrassing thing is I'll be ready to announce (collaborator) Damon (Albarn) and can't remember his last name."

A spokeswoman did not immediately reply to a message left by The Associated Press.

The soul singer has cut a wide path through the music business as a performer and songwriter in his 50-year career and recently launched another act with "The Bravest Man in the Universe," the Damon Albarn-produced comeback album that recently made several best-of lists.

Alzheimer's is a degenerative brain disease characterized by memory loss. It would be the latest health problem for the 68-year-old singer, who's also been fighting cancer and other maladies.