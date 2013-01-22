MOSCOW (AP) — The Bolshoi ballet has named a former prima ballerina to fill in for artistic director Sergei Filin, whose face and eyes were burned in an acid attack.

The Bolshoi general director and Russia's culture minister announced the appointment of Galina Stepanenko during a meeting with the dancers following Tuesday's rehearsal.

The acid attack on Filin last week was seen as possible retaliation for his selection of certain dancers over others for prized roles. His attacker has not been identified.

Filin underwent surgery Tuesday to treat burns on his face and is scheduled to have a second eye operation on Wednesday. Doctors are most concerned about saving the sight in his right eye.

Bolshoi general director Anatoly Iksanov said the 42-year-old Stepanenko was Filin's choice to serve as acting artistic director.