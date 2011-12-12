BANJA LUKA, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) -- The head of a group for Serbs held prisoner during Bosnia's 1992-95 war says Angelina Jolie's movie "In the Land of Blood and Honey" should be banned in the Serb-run part of the country.

Branislav Djukic of the Bosnian Serb Association of Camp Prisoners told the Associated Press on Tuesday that although he has seen only the trailer, he can already say the movie "is showing lies" and portraying Serbs as the only ones who raped women during the war.

Jolie's movie will be released in the U.S. on Dec. 23 and is a heavy drama about a Serb soldier who finds his ex-lover, a Muslim Bosnian woman, among sex slaves in a camp.

The movie was praised by a selected audience of 11 non-Serb war victim groups who saw it in Sarajevo earlier this month.