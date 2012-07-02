NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Country star Brad Paisley will be joining the president and first lady in saluting the military on the Fourth of July at the White House.

Paisley will play the fourth annual "Salute the Military" USO concert for President Barack Obama, Michelle Obama and about 1,200 troops and military families Wednesday night. The performance will be streamed live on the White House website.

Attendees also will be treated to a concert by the U.S. Marine Band, family friendly games and barbecue along with a premium view of the night's fireworks display celebration in Washington, D.C.

