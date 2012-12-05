Brandi Glanville doesn't want LeAnn Rimes around her sons.

After Rimes tweeted she was flying out with "my boys" on Nov. 30, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star old ex-husband Eddie Cibrian's new wife that her sons, Mason, 9 and Jake, 5, are not hers.

"They are my boys, Eddie's boys and your stepsons. . . for now," Glanville, 40, tweeted. But that's not all she has to say!

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly's Rebecca Bienstock, the model opens up about why she doesn't think Rimes is fit to be around her children.

BG: There's a lot more that's going on recently since LeAnn went into rehab, or wherever it is she went. A lot more than people know. I don't have communication with [Cibrian and Rimes] because I don't get responses when I reach out. I only get responses when I put it on Twitter. Twitter seems to work. That is the life they chose. Something happened with my son that nobody knows about . . . I know that my kids love her, and I know that she's upset. I, unfortunately, don't find her to be stable and I don't want her around my kids when Eddie's not there -- or at least the nanny, his parents, someone. Mason, my eldest, ate some of Le's candies and got extremely ill. And Le's candies are laxatives. It was a big f-cking deal for me, and I lost my mind. Mason told me about it, and then Eddie's assistant, who was working for me at the time, also told me about it out of concern for my children. I emailed, emailed, called, called -- no answers. Couldn't even discuss it. He refuses to even be in the same room as me. He can't have a parent-teacher conference if I'm there. I don't know how to do this when I can't talk to the father of my children and his new wife. I don't know what to do.

LeAnn has a severe eating disorder. She has [a laxative] in every purse. Mason found one on the floor and thought it was a Skittle! They don't keep sugar in the house. He thought he finally found candy! He gets extremely sick, and that freaks me the f--k out.

So that was the first part of what happened . . . And then it just got worse and worse. She posted this video -- we've been going back and forth and fighting with lawyers about the kids being in the background on the show that we film. I don't even want them to be in the forefront. I just want them to be around me when I have them, [so] if they're in the background running around I don't need to shuffle them out with a babysitter. . . I just thought it was very hypocritical of LeAnn to post this video, which I didn't actually see until [days later] . . . To be honest, I choose not to look because it does upset me. So at this point, one of my friends emailed it to me and said,'You really want to see this,' because my friend knew about the laxative situation. And I see Jakey, my 5-year-old, on a bike on Roundmeadow Road -- a very busy road where drunk drivers have crashed into their house. . . He doesn't have a helmet on and he's driving without his training wheels, which he doesn't even do at my house. He still wears them at my house, and he's alone with her. She's behind him and I know that he's having fun. I'm sure it was great and I know that he loves her, but they don't realize that they're in danger. They don't. And no one's getting back to me about anything that's going on. So I'm forced to take it to the public on Twitter. And then when people say, 'Come on. Get over it.' How do you get over it? These are my children. I will never be over my children. I'm not just going to say, 'Well, f-ck it.' . . . These are my children and I don't want this unstable person around them when she's alone.

US: That's beyond frustrating that you can't get through to her except for on Twitter.

BG: I can't get through to either one of them. They won't answer. And then after all the Twitter stuff, I get this long-winded email from Eddie -- finally, after months -- saying I need to stop talking about his wife to make myself relevant. Nothing to do with the children. Nothing to do with answering the questions I have. I see this ending badly. I see someone getting hurt, and, if it's my children, I will lose my mind. I said to my friend yesterday, 'I don't feel like she's stable.' God forbid anything ever happened between her and Eddie. She uses my children as a tool to get to me, and I don't know if she cares about them the way that Eddie thinks she does. She cries that she didn't have a childhood, but you know, I'm sorry that you were a child star. You got rich and famous at a young age. I'm sorry you didn't have a childhood, but you're acting like a child now. And I can't have a child raising my children.

US: Were you most upset about the video because of the lack of a helmet or because she was exposing your kids?

BG: It's a cumulative thing. It was the stuff with the laxatives that nobody knew about, that was over a month ago. I haven't talked about it to anyone except for my lawyer. It's not just this one thing. And I don't share every single thing of my life on Twitter. Yes, I am very outspoken on Twitter. It does get reactions, it does get things done. If I have to use it as a tool to coparent, I will, and it is what it is. I needed him to react, I needed him to at least address that there's something going on that's not OK.

US: Has he now?

BG: No, just the email about his wife. He said, 'We should be so lucky to have someone in our son's lives that loves them.' She loves them, but she's endangering them. They may love her, but they don't realize that, you know what, if he ate more than two laxatives -- what if he ate the whole box -- it's just not OK. She's not healthy. And until she's healthy, I don't want her around my children by herself. Eddie is a proper human being. He's a good dad, he's smart, he doesn't have an eating disorder, he doesn't have mental issues, he's a normal person, and I want him to man up.

US: Will you get your lawyers involved?

BG: . . . I want my kids all the time, but I don't want to keep them from their father because their father loves them dearly, but I think he's kind of blinded by this woman. I don't think he sees clearly. I think he thinks that she pretends to be something that she's not for him. I think around him, she plays his perfect [wife]. And he doesn't realize that she's using our children and putting them in danger. And using them as a tool to get to me, and not just being a loving parent.

US: What do you tell them when they go over there?

BG: Mason is 9 years old and he's old enough to understand. I just had a long talk with him and said, 'Sometimes grown-ups have to take medicine that kids cannot have, and you don't put anything in your mouth that you find on the ground.' Like at a trampoline place, you're not going to pick up something from the ground and eat it. You just don't do that. I said, 'Le has medicine that you're not allowed to have, that nobody should be taking.' He didn't question it. I didn't put her down. I didn't say anything other than, 'It can be dangerous to a child.' He's very smart. I've never said a bad word about LeAnn to my children and I wouldn't. They will know someday about all of this and they will understand someday, but now is not the time because they're happy. But I want them to be happy and protected.

US: They don't know things aren't perfect?

BG: They know nothing. Mason -- unfortunately, his dad had to tell him that he couldn't go to parent-teacher conferences and sit in the same room with me, which I don't understand why a 9-year-old needs to know that at all. If he can't do that, why would he tell him that. He said, 'Daddy said no.' I said, 'Mason, we'll figure it out, it's not a big deal.' It's frustrating. They paint me as the bad guy. I'm not. I think Eddie is under some weird spell, and I think he's tricked into thinking she's something she's not.

US: Would you ever try and change your custody agreement?

BG: I don't want to keep them from their father. He loves them very much. I don't know any other way to go than to go publicly right now. I can't afford a lawyer right now. I already have lawyer bills from having to deal with Adrienne Maloof, and having to deal with Eddie on other situations. I need to be able to save some money, so I can buy a house.

US: When was the last time you saw Eddie and LeAnn? What happens when you see them?

BG: I haven't seen them lately. I saw Eddie the other day to drop off Mason's computer at the house. We don't speak, really. He took the computer and walked away. I haven't seen LeAnn in forever. I don't really want to right now.

US: What would you say to her if you saw her right now?

BG: I don't have anything to say to her right now. It wouldn't be pretty.

