Report: Brenda Song and Trace Cyrus: Expecting!

By Wonderwall Editors

"The Suite Life on Deck" star Brenda Song and boyfriend Trace Cyrus, the 22-year-old brother of Miley Cyrus, are reportedly expecting their first child together, according to Celebuzz.

The two, who have been dating for several months, walked their first red carpet together back in May. Cyrus was previously linked to Demi Lovato, while it was rumored that Song, 23, dated Joe Jonas in 2008.

Cyrus was the guitarist in the pop rock band Metro Station and in 2010 formed his latest band, Ashland HIGH. Song has been featured in films like "Special Delivery" and "The Social Network."

Aunt Miley has yet to tweet on the subject.

