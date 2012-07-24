Entertainment Tonight.

Bristol Palin is explaining why her three-year-old son used the "f word" in an episode of her Lifetime reality series Life's a Tripp, but denies the boy used a gay slur.

Writing on her personal blog, 21-year-old Bristol wrote about Tripp's potty mouth outburst in an entry titled "Setting the Record Straight."

"As I've said before, I sometimes struggle to raise Tripp. However, he does NOT use slurs. On the most recent episode of Life's a Tripp, the Huffington Post is reporting that my son said the word "f-gg-t," Bristol writes. "This is not true. Let me be clear. I'm not proud of what he did say. Sadly, he used a different 'f word.'"

The reality star and daughter of Republican political figure Sarah Palin went on to explain that Tripp must have picked up the word because he "is always surrounded by adults -- around the campfires with cousins and their friends, at the shop with my dad and his snowmachine buddies."

Bristol reiterated her staunch opposition to gay marriage and blamed the media for twisting the story of Tripp's language. "I guess the temptation to label my three year old son is just too great for the lefty papers to resist."

