LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Britney Spears may take her "Circus" act down under.

Attorneys for the pop singer and Spears' father and conservator, James Spears, discussed the idea of expanding her current "Circus" tour to include dates in Australia and Europe during a Wednesday hearing. Nothing was decided in court, and another hearing was scheduled for April 14.

Spears is currently touring the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The tour is currently scheduled to end in Manchester, England, on June 17.

The 27-year-old singer and her estate have been under the conservatorship of her father since last year.

