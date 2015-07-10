Brody Jenner is still adjusting to Caitlyn Jenner’s transition, and now admits he misses “certain things” about Bruce Jenner.

The question was posed by “Extra” host Mario Lopez, and Brody first revealed that no one has actually asked him that yet. “That’s a good question,” he replied, before noting, “[I miss] certain things about Bruce, but certain things I don’t. There’s a lot of things about Caitlyn that I like a lot more.”

“Caitlyn is a whole different person. Bruce was very guarded, and you could tell Bruce was harboring a lot of secrets,” explained Brody. “Caitlyn is so much more free, and open, and fun to be around.” The star further admitted to being “nervous” about Caitlyn coming out, but said he’s “so happy to see how she’s been received.”

Brody and Bruce are actually pictured above during a 2013 joint “Extra” appearance. Brody was on the show now to promote his new E! series “Sex With Brody,” and Lopez wondered if Caitlyn would ever appear. “I would love to have Caitlyn as a guest,” responded Brody. He then amusingly added, “Which Caitlyn are we talking about? Because my girlfriend’s name is Kaitlynn, too. It gets confusing!”

