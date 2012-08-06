Two brunettes, one show-stopping bikini!

Over the weekend, Brooke Burke-Charvet, 40, and Kylie Jenner, 14, both sported the same sexy "St. Thomas" bandeau bikini top with matching "Croatia" bottoms by Mikoh Swimwear.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Jenner tweeted her obsession with the two-piece right before making a splash in the pool with her sister Kim Kardashian on Sunday. "Love this bathing suit," the teen wrote next to a pic of the number's string detail.

PHOTOS: Celeb bikini bodies

Despite being 15 years Jenner's senior, Burke-Charvet, looked stunning in the $200 set while channeling her inner Olympian during a casual beach volleyball game with her husband, David Charvet, and their kids, Heaven, 5, and Shaya, 3.

PHOTOS: Get A-list abs with this star's workout

"Mikoh swimwear, my Fav!!!" the Dancing with the Stars cohost tweeted alongside pics of her in the cheeky swimsuit that showed off her impressive abs.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Brooke Burke-Charvet, 40, and Kylie Jenner, 14, Wear the Same Sexy Bikini