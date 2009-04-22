HILLSIDE, N.J. (AP) -- Help fight hunger and you just might end up with a rare Bruce Springsteen photo.

Vintage shots of the famous rocker will be awarded to 14 lucky fans who make donations of $25 or more to the Community FoodBank of New Jersey.

Some of the biggest names in rock photography are participating and will sign prints for the winners. The photographers have made iconic images of Springsteen, including the album covers for "Born to Run," "Darkness on the Edge of Town," "Born in the U.S.A.," "The Rising" and other Springsteen albums.

Once 14,000 donations have been made to the food bank, 14 fans will be chosen at random to each receive a print. The contest starts Thursday morning. Fans can enter at http://www.backstreets.com/hunger.