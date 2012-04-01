Bruce Willis Welcomes Baby Girl Mabel Ray

Reported by Entertainment Tonight

Bruce Willis and his wife, Emma Heming Willis, welcomed their first child into the world yesterday in Los Angeles after three years of marriage, according to Willis' rep.

The couple have named their 9-pound-1-ounce daughter Mabel Ray Willis and are "overjoyed" about their newborn baby girl.

Both Mabel Ray and her mother are reportedly healthy after the birth.

This makes Mabel Ray Willis' fourth daughter -- the 57-year-old actor has three daughters from his previous marriage to Demi Moore.

Keep clicking to see more photos of the proud new parents through the years ...

Related stories on ETonline.com:

The ACM Awards Wedding

One Direction Dishes to ET's Kid Reporter at KCAs

Bruce Willis & Wife Expecting Baby