NEW YORK (AP) — Amanda Bynes showed up to court wearing a long aqua wig for an appearance on allegations that she tossed a marijuana bong from the window of her Manhattan apartment.

The 27-year-old actress is charged with reckless endangerment and attempted tampering with physical evidence. She did not speak at a brief court appearance Tuesday.

Bynes was arrested in May after building officials called police to complain she was smoking pot in the lobby. Officers went to her apartment where they say they saw a bong sitting on the kitchen counter. Prosecutors say she tossed the bong out the window in front of the officers.

Bynes rose to fame starring in Nickelodeon's "All That." But she has been in the news more recently because of several scrapes with the law and bizarre public behavior.

Her next court date is Sept. 26.