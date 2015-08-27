Caitlyn Jenner is not a show-off.

The 65-year-old Olympian recently partnered up with WhoSay to release a weekly series of editorials called "The Real Me" -- which aims to shine a light on the issues and people in the LGBT community -- and revealed the very surprising place she keeps her gold medal. Caitlyn, when she was formerly known as Bruce Jenner, memorably won gold in the Men's Decathlon at the 1976 Summer Olympics.

"My gold medal is my most prized possession -- I'm so proud of it," Caitlyn tells a reader who asks the all-important question. "However, I never wanted my kids to feel like they had to have a gold medal in order to be considered a success. I didn't want them to constantly compare their own achievements to my time in the Olympics, so I haven't displayed my medal."

Instead, Caitlyn actually keeps it the very bottom drawer of her dresser in the bathroom, completely hidden in her "makeup drawer."

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star stresses that although winning an Olympic gold medal was an important time in her life, it's an "even greater" time in her life now, after coming out as a transgender woman earlier this year.

"I'm very proud of this. That was a great time in my life," Caitlyn says, holding up her impressive achievement on Instagram. "But to be honest with you, it's an even greater time in my life right now, and what I'm trying to accomplish with this."

