"I do" and barbecue, that's how Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden do marriage.

Shortly after their intimate nuptials, the newlyweds headed to the resort town of Jackson Hole, Wyom., to kick off their marriage.

Although they stayed in a luxury cabin at the Shooting Star resort, they ventured off to local favorite Q Roadhouse and Brewery Co. for a date night. The restaurant specializes in craft beer and barbecue.

"They were so nice and cute together and couldn't have been more complimentary and polite and cool to all the staff," an onlooker told People. "Everyone said how great they were."

The duo returned to Beverly Hills after their getaway, where they acted like newlyweds and enjoyed a family brunch with the Good Charlotte rocker's brother, Joel, his wife, Nicole Richie, and their children Harlow, 7, and Sparrow, 5.

"Cameron and Benji looked like newlyweds," a source told the magazine. "They seemed happy, too."