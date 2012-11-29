Surprise, surprise! Kelsey Grammer's ex-wife Camille Grammer is not taking the actor's side in his latest parenting controversy.

The 57-year-old actor and his wife Kayte Grammer were videotaped and photographed Tuesday riding around LAX airport without belting their 4-month-old daughter Faith in a car seat.

"It's so irresponsible. We always had our car seat," Camille, 44, told TMZ. "And we had two children [Mason, 11, Jude, 8]."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star divorced Kelsey in February 2011 after 14 years of marriage. Kelsey had been caught having an affair with Kayte, a British flight attendant who is 25 years his junior. They married in February 2011 and welcomed their first child Faith on July 13.

"I just think it's extremely irresponsible," Camille said of her ex's failure to use a car seat. "But hey, he's married to a European girl, maybe they're different in Europe. Maybe it's a European thing."

A rep for the actor told E! News Wednesday attempted to clear up the car seat controversy by explaining that baby Faith was safely belted into a car seat before the family left the airport grounds.

"I am not an attorney, so I cannot [comment] on any legal aspect. I just know that the original footage that aired strongly implied that they left the airport without a car seat, which was not the case," Grammer's rep, Stan Rosenfield, said.

"In an attempt to avoid the paparazzi, they exited through the upper level," he explained. "Kelsey went back in and got the car seat and met them at the car. Did the car drive a few yards without the car seat? Yes. At no time does the video show them leaving the airport with the baby not in the car seat."

Last month, Grammer's parenting choices also came under fire when he brought his infant daughter to Hugh Hefner's Playboy mansion Halloween party. The actor defended his decision, telling USA Today, "Kayte is breast-feeding and we do not have a nanny or a trusted baby-sitter at this time, so Faith goes everywhere with us."

