The rumors are true! Things are certainly heating up between Kate Mara and Jamie Bell.

The former "Fantastic Four" costars were first spotted getting cozy in the spring, leading many to wonder if there was something off-screen brewing. Turns out, there was… and still is!

This week, the duo was spotted cuddling up and passionately embracing in New York while waiting at a crosswalk. The two appeared to be smitten.

People magazine reports that the duo began officially dating earlier this fall, but it was a long time coming, as they have been caught in plenty of PDA moments. In May, they showed up hand-in-hand at the 2015 Met Gala.

In August, an Instagram post showed them cuddling while hanging out with friends on a California beach.

"They 100% looked like they were a couple," an onlooker said at the time. "They had their arms around one another the whole time and they looked totally in love.

"They were holding each other the whole time," the onlooker continued. "They didn't let go. They were hugging and walking with their arms around each other and were totally focused on one another. They were walking the dog, but even when the dog was running off they were still focused on each other."