What's it like watching Gilles Marini up close on the dance floor?

"Exactly as you think it might be," DWTS judge Carrie Ann Inaba said on Friday's Bonnie Hunt Show. "It's like, 'Oh, menopause!' It gets very hot!"

Check out DWTS members' amazing makeovers

Overall, Inaba said, "This is my favorite season ever because you don't know who is going to stay on top."

Of Lil' Kim, she said, "I just love her. She just gets out there and is so unexpected. She's so effervescent. She's fun. She's vibrant."

The Bachelor's Melissa Rycroft is "a really good dancer and watching her and Tony [Dovolani], Tony is sort of blossoming."

See what Melissa Rycroft and all the stars wore to the 2009 Us Weekly Hollywood party

"Tony is really shining this year and I think that is because he's working with an excellent dance partner. Normally Tony and I fight at least once a season ... and this year it's not happening," she went on. "So I am very happy he is with Melissa because he's not on my back."

Inaba also revealed that she is dating again after splitting with a dancer -- but she wouldn't reveal how she met her new mate.

Check out Hollywood's most romantic couples

"It's a funny story," she said. "I don't know if I am ready to share that one yet. It will be in the book."

"His name is Jesse -- he's an accountant and he's a normal guy," she dished.

"He's wonderful. I keep going, 'When is this going to stop?'"