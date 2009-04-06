Carrie Underwood showed the love at Sunday night's Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas.

When the former American Idol champ won for Entertainer of the Year, she used her acceptance speech to tell her boyfriend, Ottowa Senators hockey player Mike Fisher, that she missed him.

"Mike, baby, I wish you were here!" Underwood said.

She also managed to thank her fans, her family, the academy and God.

Before making her acknowledgments, Underwood joked that she wanted to see Matthew McConaughey's cowboy boots -- after he told a story about how he "got lucky" shoing girls his boots back in 1987.

Underwood made history last night by being the first female to take home gold in this category since the Dixie Chicks won in 2000. She is only the seventh female to win this award in the shows almost 40-year history.