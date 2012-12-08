Catherine Zeta-Jones is ready to move forward.

After her much-publicized 2011 hospitalization for bipolar disorder, the "Playing for Keeps" star, 43, says she's officially done discussing it.

"You know what? I'm sick of talking about it because I never wanted to be the poster child for this," the actress said when asked about her struggle with mental illness on "Good Morning America" on Dec. 7. "I never wanted this to come out publicly. It came out, and I dealt with it in the best way I could, and that was just saying, 'Hey, I'm bipolar.'"

Michael Douglas' wife says she's not willing to let her disease define her -- or to play the "woe is me" card.

"Everyone has things going on and we deal with them the best we can. We can't jump from the rooftops shouting, 'I have this, look at me. Victim.' No, we all have issues in life," Zeta-Jones added. "I'm really happy I have great friends, great support and that's all I can do."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Catherine Zeta-Jones: I Don't Want To Be the "Poster Child" for Bipolar Disorder

