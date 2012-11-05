Celebrity Gamers
By Michelle Lanz
Gamers everywhere have eagerly awaited the election day release of "Halo 4." To mark what will be a big day for video-game-loving nerds, we take a look at the famous faces who like to get their game on with an Xbox controller in hand.
Rihanna might be a pop star by day, but by night she moonlights as a serious Xbox gamer (or at least this picture hints as such).
By Michelle Lanz
Gamers everywhere have eagerly awaited the election day release of "Halo 4." To mark what will be a big day for video-game-loving nerds, we take a look at the famous faces who like to get their game on with an Xbox controller in hand.
Rihanna might be a pop star by day, but by night she moonlights as a serious Xbox gamer (or at least this picture hints as such).