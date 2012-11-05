Celebrity Gamers

By Michelle Lanz

Gamers everywhere have eagerly awaited the election day release of "Halo 4." To mark what will be a big day for video-game-loving nerds, we take a look at the famous faces who like to get their game on with an Xbox controller in hand.

Rihanna might be a pop star by day, but by night she moonlights as a serious Xbox gamer (or at least this picture hints as such).