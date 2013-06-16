Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan-Tatum share first photo of daughter Everly

By Us Weekly

Meet little Everly Tatum! Parents Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan-Tatum shared an adorable family picture on Sunday, June 16, debuting their baby daughter to the world.

PHOTOS: Hollywood's newest star dads

In a Facebook photo that the actor captioned, "First Father's Day with my girls," the first-time dad, 33, is seen cradling a tiny Everly as mom Jenna proudly looks on. Everly, who was born May 31 in London, is comfortably relaxed in her daddy's arms -- showing off a full head of hair, she's wearing a sweet white dress and holding Channing's pointer finger.

PHOTOS: Channing and Jenna's baby prep

Jenna, 32, posted the same photo on her own Facebook page, writing, "First Father's Day with our lil angel!"

Us Weekly broke the news that the California-based couple had welcomed their new bundle of joy, which they confirmed on the White House Down actor's website on June 4.

"Jenna Dewan-Tatum and Channing Tatum are thrilled to announce the birth of their daughter, Everly Tatum, who was born on May 31 in London," a statement reads. "Sending love and light to Chan, Jenna and Ms. Everly!"

PHOTOS: Channing's hot body

The new parents announced they were expecting in December 2012. The couple met on the set of "Step Up" in 2006 and tied the knot three years later.

As the "Magic Mike" star celebrates his first Father's Day, a source tells Us that he will be a standout dad for his little girl.

PHOTOS: Young Hollywood moms

"Channing is going to be the most adorable hands-on daddy ever and do whatever is necessary to make sure Jenna can balance it all," the source said.

Click on for more photos of Channing and Jenna...