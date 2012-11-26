It pays to have friends in high places -- literally.

Charlie Sheen gave his Scary Movie 5 costar Lindsay Lohan $100,000 to cover her tax debt, his rep tells E! News. "Charlie has a long history of helping out his friends in many ways, and this is just another example of that," the rep explains.

Lohan -- who reportedly owed the IRS $233,904 -- is said to have refused Sheen's offer, according to TMZ. The site also notes that Sheen, 47, donated his entire $250,000 Scary Movie 5 paycheck to three different charities.

With her acting career back in full swing, Lohan is determined to prove she belongs on the big screen. "I'm happy. I just did three movies in a row and I'm not even tired," the 26-year-old, who recently starred in Lifetime's Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton biopic Liz & Dick, told Us Weekly reporter Jennifer Peros in its Dec. 3 issue. "I want to do the next one. It took a while to get back to that."

