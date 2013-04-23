Chaz Bono shows off 60-pound weight loss

Wonderwall Editors

Chaz Bono's weight loss mission is paying off big-time.

In mid-November of 2012, the former "Dancing With the Stars" contestant announced he planned to lose about 50 pounds. He recently revealed to People that he'd met that goal -- and then some, shedding 60 pounds. and "still slowly losing" weight.

In addition to exercising via dance classes and martial arts training, he said he'd completely altered his approach to food. At first, he used Freshology to keep his meal plans on track, but now he's managing it on his own.

"I've just changed what I eat. Diets don't work. You just have to change what you eat, and I have," Chaz, 44, explained at Saturday's GLAAD Media Awards.

"I really avoid grains and starches, so meats and vegetables and fruits are my diet. I make them all different ways to keep it interesting."

