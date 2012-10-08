Cheesiest Celebs

By Jessica Wedemeyer

Bust out your best bottle of cheap wine and the perfect box of crackers because we're celebrating a few of the cheesiest celebrities in Hollywood. From Taylor Swift and Ryan Seacrest to Justin Bieber and Jennifer Love Hewitt, click through to see how these stars rank on the cheesey meter.

Taylor Swift

The incessant modesty. The "aw, shucks" attitude. The red-white-and-blue America-themed wardrobe trimmed with lace and bows. There's no denying Taylor Swift has a pretty high cheese-factor. The country-pop sweetheart has unloaded such gems of wisdom as, "If we all hugged more, the world would be a better place!" We won't argue with Taylor's logic. The idea of dampening her ceaseless positivity makes us feel like we just kicked a puppy.