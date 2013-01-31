Awkward much? Both Chelsea Handler and Piers Morgan interview people for a living, but on Wednesday, Jan. 30, neither one seemed much in the mood for any serious journalism. Instead, they bickered their way through a funny segment on Handler's E! Network show, "Chelsea Lately."

Both hosts came out with guns blazing, but Handler was the first to fire a shot -- before her guest had even taken his seat. "What are you looking at?" she challenged Morgan.

Clearly trying to be funny, the Brit teased, "Well, you've either had plastic surgery or a makeover, because you look really hot today." To which the 37-year-old comedienne replied: "Oh, you're so annoying. You're so obnoxious -- you wonder why everybody hates you! I specifically covered up so you couldn't look at me and undress me with your molester eyes."

The back-and-forth continued from there, with Morgan, 47, poking fun at his rival's reputation for drinking. "Normally when I come on the show," he joked, "you're really hungover in a very unprofessional way."

Handler later tried to steer the chat back to its original purpose -- which was to promote the second anniversary of the CNN host's primetime show -- but neither she nor her guest could resist getting in a few extra shots. "You interviewed me last year on my anniversary, which just proved one thing, really," Morgan began before Handler cut him off.

"Let me guess -- that you're a better interviewer than I am," she interrupted as Morgan chuckled and nodded in agreement. "Well, I'm not pretending to be a great interviewer. I'm not even pretending to be good at my job."

"Both things are clearly apparent today," Morgan quipped. "But I can help you."

"You can suck my a--," Handler shot back. "I mean, really."

