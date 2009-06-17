Entertainment Tonight.Cher is speaking out for the first time since news broke that her adult child Chaz Bono was in a transition from female to male.

In the new issue of People magazine on newsstands Friday, Cher, 63, shares her thoughts about the news:

"Chaz is embarking on a difficult journey, but one that I will support. I respect the courage it takes to go through this transition in the glare of public scrutiny, and although I may not understand, I will strive to be understanding."

Cher goes on to say, "The one thing that will never change is my abiding love for my child."

According to the mag, Chaz, 40, plans to have surgery, which could include a double mastectomy. He is also taking testosterone to change both his body and voice, says People.

