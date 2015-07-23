Forward his mail! Chris Brown is stuck in the Philippines and can't get out because the government is stopping him from leaving.

He's now even pleading with President Obama to help him out.

It was believed that Chris left Manila on July 22, but that isn't true. He's stuck!

According to TMZ, a dispute has been brewing for months. Chris was supposed to perform in Manila on New Year's Eve and was a no-show. He apparently cashed his million dollar payment for the show, however. The promoter of the concert has been demanding a refund.

Chris returned to Manila for a concert this week, but as his plane was actually on the runway ready to take off, the government blocked the flight and made him return as they investigate the no-show incident as a major theft, considering he still took the money.

Chris took to Instagram to plead with the United States Commander-in-Chief to assist. "Please, please let us leave, please," he said in a video that shows him playfully praying for a resolution. He even backflips for good measure. He captioned the video, "OBAMA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

To say that times have been rough for Chris may be an understatement. On top of his Filipino detainment, Chris' Los Angeles-area home was robbed on July 15, and both Chris and the police think the robbery was done by several of his friends. The bandanna-wearing robbers even held his aunt at gunpoint and forced her into a closet as they stole money, jewelry and electronics. He reportedly now plans on having security with him 24/7.

The string of bad luck seems to have resonated with the singer. On July 23, while being holed up in his Manila hotel room, Chris posted a message saying that he finally understands who he is. He said he is "blessed" to "finally understand you don't need anyone for anything except GOD!" In the expletive-filled post, he then said that he's been wasting too much time hanging out with bad people and sweating the small stuff.

He also reposted a memo from his pal Kid Red that says he's been at his best recently (the "realist," he calls it) and he's finally gotten his act together. The message talks about him losing "the person I thought I would be in my life for [a] long time, went from being friends with everybody to only f———- with a few & staying low key…"