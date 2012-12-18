Another year older and Christina Aguilera still hasn't run out of new hairstyles to try!

Sharing the sam birthday as Brad Pitt, 49, and Katie Holmes, 34, the "Your Body" singer turns 32 on Tuesday, Dec. 18.

"Thank you Fighters for the many sweet birthday messages today!" she tweeted to her fans with a link to a video of them wishing her a happy birthday. "Let There Be Love to you all! XoXtina."

In an interview with ABC News in October, the mother to son Max, almost 5, said she doesn't mind getting older. "I am enjoying being a woman now. Every year I think, this is going to be a great year, a new chapter. And it is," the Mouseketeer-turned-teen pop sensation. "I enjoyed being young but I would never relive my teens. Those are hard years for everyone."

Aguilera has had quite the big year with the release of her seventh studio album, Lotus, and the 3rd season of The Voice. But it's her colorful hairstyles that has also been earning The Voice judge a lot of attention.

From long, hot pink extensions to short, black tips, to rainbow braids, Aguilera has never been too shy to try a new style and set a new trend.

In honor of 32nd birthday, take a look back at her colorful hair styles over the years in the gallery above.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Christina Aguilera Turns 32 -- See Her Craziest Hairstyles Over the Years!