As the old saying goes, these two just can't quit each other.

Sure, Christina Milian and Lil Wayne called it quits after nearly a year of dating in September, but that doesn't mean she's not still in love with him … and vice-versa.

"What's fantastic about everything is that we're adults, and we understand maybe it's not the right time for us, but we do love each other," she told HuffPost Live. "And I think the best thing is to preserve our friendship and not ruin it trying to force it."

She adds, "It takes a big man and a big woman to actually say like, 'Okay, I'm in love with you, but I can't keep forcing it -- it's only pushing us apart.'"

In other words, there's a very good chance this these two will reconcile in the future.

"Eventually, who knows!" she said. "There might be a right time. This might be just it, and at the end of the day we're still here. We talk to each other still every day."

Wayne, she said, is a little misunderstood, but she knows the real man.

"He's a sweetheart! There's sides to him that I don't think anybody knows. He's a really, really just nice guy," she gushes. "When the two of us are in the right place we're adventurous, we try new things. And I think that's one of the most exciting things about relationships is being spontaneous."

It's only a matter of time before these two are official again.