Christina Milian still 'in love' with Lil Wayne, leaves door open for reconciliation
As the old saying goes, these two just can't quit each other.
Sure, Christina Milian and Lil Wayne called it quits after nearly a year of dating in September, but that doesn't mean she's not still in love with him … and vice-versa.
"What's fantastic about everything is that we're adults, and we understand maybe it's not the right time for us, but we do love each other," she told HuffPost Live. "And I think the best thing is to preserve our friendship and not ruin it trying to force it."
She adds, "It takes a big man and a big woman to actually say like, 'Okay, I'm in love with you, but I can't keep forcing it -- it's only pushing us apart.'"
In other words, there's a very good chance this these two will reconcile in the future.
"Eventually, who knows!" she said. "There might be a right time. This might be just it, and at the end of the day we're still here. We talk to each other still every day."
Wayne, she said, is a little misunderstood, but she knows the real man.
"He's a sweetheart! There's sides to him that I don't think anybody knows. He's a really, really just nice guy," she gushes. "When the two of us are in the right place we're adventurous, we try new things. And I think that's one of the most exciting things about relationships is being spontaneous."
It's only a matter of time before these two are official again.