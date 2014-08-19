Better safe than sorry! Cindy Crawford is not taking any chances when it comes to the health and safety of her two kids Presley and Kaia, whom she shares with husband Rande Gerber. The celeb kids missed their first day of school at Malibu High School after testing showed elevated levels of PCBs at their school and others in the county.

PCB is a chemical typically found in the window caulking of older buildings that was outlawed by Congress in 1976. Over time it can cause cancer, damage the immune and reproductive system, and negatively impact brain development in children.

Crawford, 48, spoke on the "Today" show with special correspondent Maria Shriver about her concerns for her children on Tuesday, Aug. 19.

“I don’t feel 100 percent safe,” she said during the interview. “I look 10 years down the line, what if my kid, God forbid, had a problem? How could I live with myself if I knew that it was a possibility, and I still sent them there?”

The supermodel offered to pay out of her own pocket for window caulking tests at Malibu High School, but the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) has agreed with the school district that the immediate problem has been handled through air testing.

“I am very frustrated and very disappointed at the way this has been handled,” Crawford continued. “The problem is that they haven’t tested the source. Unless they’re testing every day, how do I know it’s safe for my kid?”

Though she has now taken her children out of school, Crawford promised to continue spearheading the fight in favor of PCB testing.

"This is not a Malibu issue," she added. "This is really an issue in a lot of older schools. I just think the laws need to be changed.”