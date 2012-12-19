And baby makes three!

Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy became first-time parents when the Homeland star, 33, gave birth to a son, Cyrus Michael Christopher Dancy, on Monday, Dec. 17, her rep confirms to Us Weekly.

The Emmy-winning actress broke the news of her pregnancy in July, after nearly three years of marriage to Dancy, 37, whom she met on the set of the 2006 drama Evening and wed in 2009.

Speaking to Anderson Cooper about the couple's baby-to-be in September, the Screen Actors Guild nominee said that she and her actor hubby were thrilled about becoming parents.

"We are very excited," she said, adding that she knew the new addition to their family would have a "profound change" on their lives. "We are going to love this person, I know that."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Claire Danes, Hugh Dancy Welcome Baby Boy!