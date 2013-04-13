The Hollywood Reporter -- HONG KONG - Cold War raged through the 32nd Hong Kong Film Awards, winning nine statuettes out of 19 competition categories.

The Edko Films cop drama, which the screenwriting-directing team of Longman Leung and Sunny Luk took five years to develop, won best film, best director, best screenplay, and best actor. Cold War was the highest grossing local production in Hong Kong in 2012, taking $5.4 million at the Hong Kong box office.

FILM REVIEW: Cold War

Best actor went to Tony Leung Ka-fai for his role as a deputy police commissioner in Cold War, marking the fourth time The Lover star took home the award after his previous wins for Reign Behind the Curtain (1983), 92 Legendary La Rose Noire (1992), and Election (2005).

Singer-turned-actress Miriam Yeung was named best actress for the first time for her performance in the romantic comedy sequel Love in a Buff. The role was a reprisal of her turn as a smoker and beauty consultant in director Pang Ho-cheung's 2010 original Love in a Puff.

Although Pang Ho-cheung lost to the Cold War screenwriting-directing team in the best director and best screenplay categories, he proved an actor's director. Apart from best actress winner Miriam Yeung in his Love in the Buff, two actors from his other 2012 hit, Vulgaria, also took home acting awards. Ronald Cheng and Dada Chan won the best supporting actor and actress, respectively, for Vulgaria.

List of 32nd Hong Kong Film Awards Winners:

Best Film: Cold War

Best Director: Longman Leung, Sunny Luk (Cold War)

Best Screenplay: Longman Leung, Sunny Luk (Cold War)

Best Actor: Tony Leung Ka-fai (Cold War)

Best Actress: Miriam Yeung (Love In The Buff)

Best Supporting Actor: Ronald Cheng (Vulgaria)

Best Supporting Actress: Dada Chan (Vulgaria)

Best New Performer: Alex Tsui (Cold War)

Best Cinematography: The Silent War

Best Film Editing: Cold War

Best Art Direction: The Last Tycoon

Best Costume and Make Up Design: The Great Magician

Best Action Choreography: Jackie Chan & He Jun (CZ12)

Best Original Film Score: Cold War

Best Original Film Song: The Last Tycoon

Best Sound Design: Cold War

Best Visual Effects: Cold War

Best New Director: Roy Chow (Nightfall)

Best Film from Mainland and Taiwan: Back to 1942

Lifetime Achievement Award: Ng See-yuen

Related article on THR.com:

Cold War: Busan Film Review

_ _ _ _

Find more online: THR.com