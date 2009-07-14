TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) -- Comedian and radio personality Artie Lange (LANG) has pleaded not guilty to a charge of driving under the influence of an intoxicant in New Jersey.

The Howard Stern show regular and author of the best-selling book "Too Fat to Fish" was charged following a minor traffic accident Friday in Toms River, about 40 miles southeast of Trenton.

Police say Lange's vehicle struck the back of another vehicle. They say no one was injured.

Defense attorney Michael Grasso entered the plea for the 41-year-old Lange on Tuesday. He says Lange passed an alcohol screening test after the accident.

Police say officers assessed Lange as being under the influence based on their observations and requested a urine sample. Results haven't been received.

Lange is scheduled to appear in Municipal Court on Aug. 26.

