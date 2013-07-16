Connie Britton has interacted with lots of leading men during her TV career, most notably as guidance counselor-turned-principal Tami Taylor on "Friday Night Lights," but raising her own No. 1. guy, son Eyob, is proving to be a true learning experience. "Until I find that perfect man in my life there's going to be all these 'man things' that I'm not going to have any idea how to impart to him," the actress -- who plays the mother of Aubrey Plaza in "The To Do List," out July 26 -- told Us Weekly at the film's L.A. press conference of her son, adopted from Ethiopia in 2011. "That part is scary."

Taking little Yoby, as Britton affectionately calls her 2 1/2-year-old, home after a three-year adoption process, the single star is raising the little boy on her own -- and she hopes to raise him to appreciate his mom's many talents.

"He's so young, yet none of this feels like a reality to me, but I have a feeling that I have a son, it's just going to be tricky in a different way," Britton explains. "I do aspire to be the 'cool mom.' I'm sure I'll probably end up just being embarrassing."

As Britton enjoys time off from filming ABC's smash drama "Nashville," she tells Us she relishes taking part in outdoor activities with her growing toddler. "This summer he's grown up so much, and he's become quite a swimmer, so that's been very exciting," beams Eyob's proud mom.

