Dakota Fanning Appears to Be Headed to NYU

By Mary Kosearas

Thanks to the sleuthing skills of the news team over at student-run blog NYU Local, word has gotten out that Dakota Fanning is enrolled as a university freshman, Gawker reports. Because the school's e-mail system auto-completes email addresses of peers enrolled at the university, Dakota's information was made available to anyone with an NYU email account. This is a service you can opt out of, one of the many things Fanning is sure to learn during her time at NYU.

Dakota was seen touring the university's Gallatin School of Individualized Study last spring, giving the student body a heads up that she may be joining them this year -- but it was not until she accepted an Early Decision offer and promptly had her email added to the school database that her enrollment could be confirmed.

The young actress is enrolled in the class of 2015, adding just that much more star power to an already celebrity-friendly campus.

