Leave it to the nanny to get the last laugh! When Lifetime's Devious Maids premieres June 23, Heroes alum Dania Ramirez joins the series as Peri Westmore's nanny Rosie, and immediately starts to stir up trouble when her boss neglects her infant son. When high-profile actress Peri (Mariana Klaveno) hosts an interviewer at her lavish mansion, all hell breaks loose after Rosie concocts a plan to get revenge on her boss in a major way.

Beckoning Rosie to take her baby away to be changed midway through the interview, Peri blabs on about the importance of keeping her son with her at all times - even when she's away filming in an exotic locale. "It's not easy, but I work really hard at it," Peri tells the interviewer of how she balances work and motherhood. "I'm a spectacular mom! Some women may be able to run off to a foreign country leaving their kid behind with someone else, but I can't. To me, there's no excuse for abandoning your child."

With that remark, Rosie -- who was forced to leave her own son, Miguel, behind in her home country of Mexico when moving to work for the Westmores -- puts her plan into action. "Mrs. Westmore! The baby! He just said his first word," Rosie excitedly tells her employer, interrupting the interview. "He called me 'Mama!'"

For Ramirez -- who last appeared in 2012's Premium Rush -- her new role as Rosie is a welcome change, and a character who keeps the actress on her toes. "Rosie is complicated. I really get to play everything. She's really funny, but she's also telling a really realistic story to the Latin world," explains Ramirez, who appears on Devious Maids alongside Ana Ortiz, Roselyn Sanchez, Judy Reyes, Susan Lucci, Grant Show and others in the Marc Cherry and Eva Longoria-executive produced drama. "It's a lot of fun. The talent on the show is just incredible."

Devious Maids premieres Sunday, June 23 at 10 pm (EST) on Lifetime.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Dania Ramirez Causes a Stir on Eva Longoria-Produced Lifetime Drama Devious Maids