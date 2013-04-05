What are Us Weekly's preferred partners buzzing about this Friday? Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz's new Broadway collaboration, Carey Mulligan and Eddie Redmayne's cute reunion and the full-length trailer of Carrie. Check out more stories in the roundup below.

Together on stage! Husband and wife Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz are set to play a married couple in a Broadway production of Harold Pinter's Betrayal. (Vulture)

Watch the full-length trailer of the upcoming Carrie remake starring Chloe Moretz and Julianne Moore. (The Stir)

Cute! See good friends Carey Mulligan and Eddie Redmayne reunite and embrace on the red carpet in London. (PopSugar)

The Season 6 premiere of Mad Men is almost here! Get tips on how to dress like January Jones, Christina Hendricks and other glam women from the show. (Fashionista)

Meet Eric the Merman from TLC's My Crazy Obsession. "It's the path in life that I have chosen," he says. (toofab)

