Danny DeVito may have separated from wife Rhea Perlman, but he doesn't consider himself a single man.

In October, the actor, 68, announced that he and Perlman were going their separate ways after more than 30 years of marriage. Since DeVito shared the sad news, however, the "Cheers" alumna has been photographed traveling together with Perlman, 64.

"Extra" caught up with DeVito on Tuesday and asked how him how he has been adjusting to life as a single man.

"It's not something you adjust to," the actor, who stars on FX's "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," said. "Rhea and I are really close. Actually still together, just separate, but together."

Could there be a possible reconciliation?

"We're working on it," he shared.

DeVito and Perlman married in 1982 and have three children together: Lucy, 29, Grace, 27, and Jacob, 25.

