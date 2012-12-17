Looks like Darren Criss is on the naughty list this year!

On Sunday, Dec. 14, Glee co-creator Ryan Murphy tweeted a picture of the shirtless TV star wearing a Santa Claus hat, pants and boots while standing on top of a wrapped present. "Merry Christmas," Murphy, 47, wrote in the caption. "Men of McKinley calendar coming soon."

It's not the first time Criss, 25, has been shirtless on the show -- and it likely won't be the last. The actor is currently shooting the fourth season of the FOX hit, which returns with new episodes Jan. 24, 2013.

"Every day is really special because we spend it doing what we love," Criss told OUT earlier this year. "The cast, the crew, everyone that works to make the show a success, is truly amazing. I am just really blessed."

Criss added that his favorite part of being on Glee is "having a job, singing and dancing, and being around amazing people that love to come to work."

