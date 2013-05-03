Dax Shepard has been stuck at home for over a month — but that doesn't seem to have dampened his sense of humor. The Parenthood actor, who has been largely housebound since the birth of his daughter with Kristen Bell, Lincoln, ventured out of his home for only the second time as a new dad on May 1, when he hosted CASA of Los Angeles' "Evening of Dreams Gala" at the Four Seasons Beverly Wilshire Hotel.

The actor, after posing for pictures with excited fans, gave a quip-filled welcome speech. Speaking to the assembled guests, who were on hand to honor business leaders and community activists who advocate for foster children, Shepard joked, "Thank you guys so much for having me. I'm so glad Zach Braff passed on this!"

Shepard then spoke about his changed life now that there's a newborn in the picture. "I have a five-week-old daughter at home, and this is the second time I've left the house in five weeks so thank you so much for having this event tonight. I'm available tomorrow night if you want to go round two," he said.

"The other time I left the house was to go to Costco," he continued. "Have you guys seen Costco? This place has ample parking, a super liberal return policy, and there's no babies!… I went and left the house and it felt like a bachelor party in Vegas! I strolled those aisles. I went and lifted everything up off the shelves. I strolled the aisles for four or five hours!"

The actor was so jazzed at the time that he even documented the excursion by tweeting about it. "After 8 days at home with [Lincoln], my afternoon trip to Costco felt like [a] late night rager at a strip club," the 38-year-old new dad tweeted on Apr. 5. "Buy in bulk party."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Dax Shepard: I've Left the House Only Twice Since Baby Lincoln's Birth!