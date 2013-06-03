ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — When you wish upon a star, be sure to bring your wallet. Disneyland has raised its ticket prices.

Disney said in a statement that starting Sunday, a one-day adult ticket to one park will cost $92, a $5 increase. Kids' tickets also jumped $5, to $87.

The prices apply to either Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure Park. Buyers of annual passes will see similar increases.

The Disneyland statement says the price hikes were brought on by a variety of factors, but the tickets represent a great value given the breadth and quality of attractions and entertainment its parks offer.

Prices also changed at DisneyWorld in Florida.