By Gena Oppenheim

Demi Lovato always plays an active role in helping others and has inspired fans by raising awareness about her struggles with eating disorders and mental illness. Even though she has a lot on her plate with a new album and a spot on the "X Factor" judges' panel, she found time to do a little more giving back on July 9, 2013. Demi shared a video of her time with Acuvue 1-Day contest winner Jessie Hotchkiss at an intimate event in Los Angeles, and opened up to Wonderwall about her upcoming tonsil surgery, how she plans to celebrate her 21st birthday and more. Keep clicking to get all of the highlights from our candid conversation with the "Warrior" singer …

On having her tonsils removed:

"[I'm having them out] in like a week and a half, so ... I'm nervous! The whole thing is just really nerve wracking for me. I have a lot of people around me and it's just your tonsils, it's not anything serious. But, anybody that has to have surgery, regardless of how little or small, it doesn't sound fun."