Denise Richards on addiction, Charlie Sheen and her full house

By Chris Gardner

Denise Richards is no stranger to addiction.

With an ex-husband named Charlie Sheen, it almost goes without saying, but now that Richards is caring for Sheen's twin sons with ex-wife Brooke Mueller while Mueller receives treatment yet again at a rehab facility (her 20th stint), Richards is once again faced with the tornado of addiction -- something she admits she's grown quite familiar with.

"I'll say that I was very ignorant with addiction," Richards, 42, told Wonderwall in her first interview since stepping up to care for 4-year-old Bob and Max. "I wasn't well educated; I've gotten well educated. … I've learned a lot about it."

It was a heavy subject for a sunny Saturday afternoon at The Grove in Los Angeles where Richards made her first public appearance -- at French doll company Corolle's chic Adopt-a-Doll event -- since welcoming the boys into her home. Richards showed up to the VIP bash with two of her three daughters, Lola, 7, and Eloise, 22 months, in tow.

"I can't legally talk about the other situation," Richards says, referring to the current custodial arrangement. Richards has been caring for Bob and Max since Mueller entered rehab on May 3.

On May 7, a L.A. county juvenile court judge agreed to give Richards temporary custody of the twins, though TMZ reports that Mueller is attempting to squash the current arrangement in favor of having her brother take care of the twins in order to retain child support from Sheen.

And while Richards remained mum on those reports -- she never referenced the boys or Mueller -- she did open up about her relationship with Sheen, offering that the two are in a great place and they "actually enjoy hanging out" and "enjoy being with the kids."

