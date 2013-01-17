LONDON (AP) -- Oscar-winning actor Denzel Washington isn't taking his sixth nomination for granted, saying he's just happy that people still value his work.

Washington, who is in London for the U.K. premiere of "Flight" on Thursday night, is a best actor contender at the Academy Awards for playing alcoholic pilot Whip Whitaker in the film.

The 58-year-old American already has two Oscars to his name for "Glory" (1989) and "Training Day" (2001). His other nominations came for "City Freedom," ''Malcolm X" and "The Hurricane."

Bing: How Denzel prepared for 'Flight' role

Washington says "it still feels good to know that people appreciate what you're doing."

After adding pilot to his long list of on-screen professions, where can Washington go next?

"I don't know. What's left? Milkman?" he joked.

"Flight" is released in the U.K. and Ireland on Feb. 1.