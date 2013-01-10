Beyonce's Super Bowl halftime show just got a little more "Bootylicious."

The R&B superstar, 31 -- who is headlining the big event on Feb. 3 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans -- will be joined onstage by her Destiny's Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly exclusively.

Insiders tell Us the "Crazy in Love" singer will open the much-anticipated show solo; midway through her performance, Williams and Rowland will appear onstage and launch into a short medley of the group's hits, culminating in a brand-new song, "Nuclear," their first original material in more than eight years.

After, Beyonce will take center stage again for the big finale, which is said to include the debut of a track from her upcoming fifth album.

News of Destiny's Child's onstage reunion -- which will be their first performance as a group since 2006 -- comes hot on the heels of the Grammy winner's announcement that the trio is set to release a compilation record of their best love songs from past albums.

"I am so proud to announce the first original Destiny's Child music in eight years!" she wrote on her official website Jan. 10.

