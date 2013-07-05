Diane Kruger has been madly in love with Joshua Jackson for the past seven years -- a source recently told Us Weekly the "Fringe" actor is planning to propose -- but in the August 2013 issue of Marie Claire U.K., Kruger reveals her past relationships weren't nearly as solid.

To make sense of her life, the "Host" star decided to see a therapist six years ago. "For a long time I felt that I was so accomplished. 'Oh, I speak three languages, I travel the world, I've seen so many things.' But when I turned 30 I realized I was an idiot," she explains. "I didn't know s--- about anything."

The L.A.-based star explains that "therapy's not about getting help; it's facilitating yourself to deal better with life in general." Though it can be a taboo topic in her home country, Kruger has no qualms about discussing her treatment. "My friends ask, 'What's wrong with you?' But here everyone talks about [therapy], and I really like that about America."

Kruger, who was born and raised in Germany, credits regular therapy sessions with improving her romantic relationships. "Oh, I'm sure I punished many boys for my lack of a father figure. And I'm sure I dated many men who were much older than the men I should have been dating," says the star, who was wed to French actor and filmmaker Guillaume Canet from 2001 to 2006. "But at the end of the day, I'm not bitter. I love men. I want a family myself. I'm not angry with him anymore."

Life with Jackson is better than ever, though Kruger readily admits that it's not a fairy tale. "All relationships are hard," she reasons. "It doesn't matter what job you have, or how famous or miserable or poor you are. It's about commitment."

"The hard part is the timing. When you meet someone, are you ready to make them your number one priority? There's never going to be a role more interesting than my own life," Kruger, 36, tells Marie Claire U.K. "I'm grateful that I met a person who feels the same not just about me, but also about our relationship. But therapy helps, too."

